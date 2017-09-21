Science Hill gets past Dobyns-Bennett on the pitch 3-0

JOHNSON CITY — Girls high school soccer on the pitch, Science Hill hosting Dobyns Bennett. It was 2-0 Science Hill and the Indians looking to get on the board when McKenzie Guest puts one on goal but Tess Mrozek is there for the easy save.

Lady Toppers looking for more when Teagan Kearsey passes to Emma Hecht but Cydney Kinkead is there for the great save, but

the Toppers were too much, Riley Cox receives the pass and puts the shot on goal but Kinkead can’t handle it and it goes in for the goal to make it 3-0 and that would be your final Science Hill with the 3-0 win.