Nationals baffled by Dickey’s knuckleball in Braves’ 3-2 win

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) – R.A. Dickey frustrated Washington with his knuckleball for eight innings, Ozzie Albies had three hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the Nationals 3-2 on Thursday night.

After Ryan Zimmerman’s leadoff homer in the second inning, the 42-year-old Dickey gave up only one hit – a two-out single by Trea Turner in the third – over the next five innings. Turner was picked off first base.

Dickey (10-10) gave up two runs, four hits and no walks. He made a strong case that the Braves should pick up his $8 million club option for 2018.

Zimmerman lined his homer into the left-field seats, tying the game at 1. He set a career high with his 34th homer, his fourth off Dickey this season.

Arodys Vizcaino struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his 12th save in 15 chances.

The Braves scored two runs in the fourth off Tanner Roark (13-10).