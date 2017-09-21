Man charged with setting fire to Ballis Tourist Home in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport police arrested a man earlier this week after he allegedly threatened to stab residents at the Ballis Tourist Home. In addition, the suspect, 50-year-old Ronald Lynn Hudson, reportedly barricaded himself in the facility and set a room on fire.

Dispatched received a call about the commotion on Tuesday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. Both the Kingsport police and fire departments responded.

When crews arrived, the personnel and residents had already evacuated the building.

Police said they saw Hudson inside a burning room with a knife in hand. An officer, reportedly, ordered him at gunpoint to drop the knife and leave the room.

Hudson eventually complied and was arrested.

Firefighters were then able to put out the fire — before it spread to other apartments.

Hudson was charged with aggravated burglary, several counts of aggravated assault, attempted aggravated arson, and felony vandalism over $1,000.

He is currently behind bars at the Kingsport City Jail, but has since been transferred to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville. At his arraignment, his bond was set at $50,000 by the presiding judge.

Investigators say Hudson’s motives are not known.