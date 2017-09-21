London artist seeks to make ‘dad bags’

(WJHL) – Are you tired of your sleek physique? What about those washboard abs — are they making you feel drab?

They may be a way for you to get the dad-bod you’ve always wanted — without the hassle of a poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle.

It’s called the Dad-Bag. It’s a fanny pack that resembles the pudgy, hairy belly.

The wonderfully weird concept comes from a London-based artist who says he always wanted a Dad-Bod but was concerned about the health issues. He is currently seeking production partners to make the Dad-bag a reality.

There’s more!

The Dad-Bag will come with a multitude of skin tones and belly hairstyles — giving you the bod you’ve always wanted. That’s if you can stomach it.

CNN contributed to this report.