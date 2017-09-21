Local police seek woman for ID thefts, forgery in multiple cities

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in multiple jurisdictions hope you can recognize this woman. Investigators say she is a suspect in an identity theft and forgery case.

The case involves multiple agencies, including Johnson City, Kingsport, Morristown, Greeneville, Knoxville and Kingston, TN.

Police are seeking the woman seen in the photo dated September 13, 2017. It’s said that was driving a silver Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about this woman is asked to call the Johnson City Police Department at (423) 434-6166. If you would like to remain anonymous call the Crime Stoppers line at 434-6158.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s