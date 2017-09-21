Local police seek woman for ID thefts, forgery in multiple cities

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in multiple jurisdictions hope you can recognize this woman. Investigators say she is a suspect in an identity theft and forgery case.

The case involves multiple agencies, including Johnson City, Kingsport, Morristown, Greeneville, Knoxville and Kingston, TN.

Police are seeking the woman seen in the photo dated September 13, 2017. It’s said that was driving a silver Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about this woman is asked to call the Johnson City Police Department at (423) 434-6166. If you would like to remain anonymous call the Crime Stoppers line at 434-6158.