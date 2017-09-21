Local man shares his family’s experience during Mexico City earthquake

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A local waiter shared his family’s experience during the Mexico City earthquake with News Channel 11 Thursday.



The earthquake hit central Mexico on Tuesday as a magnitude 7.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The Mexico’s office of the presidency said the earthquake has killed 273 people.



Oscar Carrillo, who is a waiter at El Charolais, has lived in Johnson City for nearly 20 years. He said he was on break Tuesday when he learned an earthquake hit his hometown. Carrillo said he was struggling to contact his family for hours.

“I was scared, I was shaking,” Carillo said. “First thing I did was grab my phone and start calling and texting, but no one was answering.”

Carrillo said after many frantic calls, he was finally able to get in touch with one of his brothers, who said the family’s home was damaged but they were safe.

