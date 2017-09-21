KPD: More than $42K worth of supplies, equipment stolen from Advance Home Care

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are investigating after more than $42,000 worth of supplies and equipment were stolen from a local business.

The crime happened on Monday at Advanced Home Care on Jack White Drive.

According to a police report, a man can be seen on surveillance video entering the building before 1 a.m.

It said the man entered either in a side entrance or a front employee entrance where an electronic keypad is needed for entry.

The video shows the man taking 22 different items, worth more than $42,500.

Police need your help finding whoever stole the items.

If you have any information, call the Kingsport Police Department.

