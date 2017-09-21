Kiss members Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley reunite on stage

By Published: Updated:
ST PAUL, MN - SEPTEMBER 20: Ace Frehley preforms with Gene Simmons at The Children Matter Benefit Concert Featuring Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, Don Felder And Cheap Trick on September 2, 2017 at CHS Field Stadium in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images for The Children Matter)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Original Kiss members Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley have reunited for their first public appearance since their group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

But unlike that terse ceremony, the Star Tribune reports, they came to St. Paul’s CHS field to play Wednesday night in their first show together in 16 years.

The event was a hurricane relief benefit that Simmons helped organize for the Minnesota-based charity Matter.ngo. The nonprofit focuses on feeding and aiding children worldwide, but after Harvey struck Texas in late August the concert’s theme turned to assistance for Houston and surrounding areas.

Frehley took the stage about three-fourths of the way into Simmons’ set, then tore into “Cold Gin” and “Shock Me” before the finale “Rock and Roll All Nite.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s