Fowler delivers again as Martinez, Cardinals beat Reds 8-5

CINCINNATI (AP) – Dexter Fowler delivered again, getting three hits and driving in two runs as the St. Louis Cardinals overcame Scott Schebler’s two home runs to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-5 Thursday night for a three-game sweep.

The Cardinals began the day 2 ½ games behind Colorado for the second NL wild-card spot and five games behind the Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

Fowler went 7 for 13 with two home runs and six RBIs in the series. Yadier Molina drove in two runs as the Cardinals completed their first sweep in Cincinnati since 2010.

Carlos Martinez (12-11) lasted 6 1/3 innings on a muggy night with a gametime temperature of 85 degrees, allowing four runs and nine hits.

Homer Bailey (5-9) became the third consecutive Reds starter to be lifted without getting through five innings.