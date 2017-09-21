ETSU to host Career and Graduate School fair

From East Tennessee State University Published:
ETSU campus

JOHNSON CITY – A Fall Career and Graduate School Fair will be held at East Tennessee State University on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the ballroom of the D.P. Culp University Center.

More than 70 employers, businesses, industries, government agencies and non-profit organizations will be in attendance. Graduate and professional schools will also be represented. An updated list of employers attending the fair can be found at http://www.etsu.edu/careers.

This event is free and open to ETSU students and alumni. Members of the public are welcome. Professional dress is encouraged and those in attendance should bring copies of their résumé.

In addition to the Career and Graduate School Fair, the University Career Services office regularly provides résumé assistance during the walk-in hours of 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The office is located in the ARC (Advisement, Resource, Career) Center on the second floor of the Culp Center.

For more information, call the University Career Services office at 423-439-4441. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.

