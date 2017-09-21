Carter County kids march in “Book it to the Bridge” parade for Imagination Library

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – As part of Tennessee Imagination Library Week, children from Carter County celebrated “Book it to the Bridge” on Thursday morning in downtown Elizabethton.

They held a sidewalk parade through town to the covered bridge, carrying some of their favorite books and even dressing like their favorite characters.

When they got to the covered bridge park they gathered for some reading together on the grass.

Children from early learning centers, local preschool programs and kindergarten classes from Carter County and Elizabethton City Schools participated.

The president of the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation, Theresa Carl, said that Carter County is one of their star counties.

“It means so much to us to see the excitement in their eyes and how they know the books,” Carl said.

The Imagination Library is a group that sends free books to children all over Tennessee from birth to age five.

“We need preschoolers and little ones to be ready for kindergarten and to be excited about learning to read,” Carl said. “Less than half of our children read proficiently at 3rd grade and we have to change that in Tennessee, and early reading is the key.”

To register your children for the Imagination Library, visit www.imaginationlibrary.com

