BOO! Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is compiling a list of Halloween-themed events in our region. Events are still streaming in, so if you do not see a particular event on this list please be patient or feel free to send us details of the event to news@wjhl.com and we will add the event to our list.

JOHNSON CITY

Mall at Johnson City – free event

Mall-O-Ween Fest & Food Truck Junction

Day of Halloween festivities to include hayrides, inflatables, food trucks

October 28 – 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Note: The annual mall trick or treating will be held on this day instead of October 31. For more details check out the mall’s website: https://mallatjohnsoncity.com/.

ETSU’s Department of Physical Therapy’s

DPT Annual Zombie Run – 3K Fun Run

Saturday, October 28, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

1275 Gilbreath Drive

Sign up early and register to run as a human or zombie. For more information, click here.

Girl Scouts Trunk-or-Treat

Kappa Delta at ETSU

ETSU BucRidge Clubhouse

426 Treasure LN

Frida, October 20, 2017

This sorority at East Tennessee State University is hosting a trunk or greate for the Girl Scouts. The girls will go around different locations on campus and collect candy. There will be fun and games for the Girl Scouts. To register, click here.

KINGSPORT



Halloween Bash in the Tri-Cities — Area’s largest Halloween party and this year it will be held on October 28 at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.

Free event

Trunk or Treat from 2 00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

DJ

Music by Acoustifried

$1500 costume contest

Food trucks and beer

Games and more

Tickets to the Halloween Bash are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.halloweenbashkingsport.com. If you want to register for the costume contest there is a $10 entry fee, payable at the event.

See also: Halloween Bash returns to Kingsport on Oct. 28

BRISTOL

Twin City Radio Theatre at King University to Present “Frankenstein and Other Tales of Horror” Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 – Twin City Radio Theatre at King University will present the play “Frankenstein and Other Tales of Horror” in the Fine Arts Theatre on King’s main campus in Bristol, Tenn. The production takes place Sept. 29-30 at 7:30 p.m. each evening and on Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. The Twin City Radio Theatre Troupe, under the artistic direction of Christopher R. Slaughter, associate professor, and chair the Theatre Department at King, brings the magic of old time radio to the live stage. Tickets for the performances of “Frankenstein and Other Tales of Horror” are $5 general admission and free for King students, faculty, and staff with a King University ID. Tickets will be available at the door one hour before each performance. For more information, call Chris Slaughter at 423.652.4800.

ABINGDON



Barter Theater

“Ghost, Ghost, Come Out Tonight”

A Barter Theater original world premiere murder mystery thriller by Catherin Bush. Runs September 14 through November 12, 2017

Click here for ticket information and more details about the play.

ELIZABETHTON



Elizabethton GhostWalk

The evening lantern-led walking tours expound on the early interactions between pioneers and native ChCherokee.t’s hostd by Appalachian GhostWalks. Features tours of the Covered Bridge, Old Law Office and Bonnie Kate Theater. You can make reservations online or call (423) 743-WALK.

Sycamore Shoals State Park

Scary stories of Fort Watauga – October 26

7:30 p.m.

Strange things happen around All Hallows Eve, especially at an old fort by the river. Bring the family and for tales of woe and terror, the weird and macabre, with a touch of wit thrown in for good measure.

1651 West Elk Avenue

Elizabethton,TN, 37643

1-423-543-5808 – sycamoreshoalstn.org

GREENEVILLE



Halloween Happenings Tuesday, October 31

Free event for the entire family

In downtown Greeneville on Main Street, the town will sponsor “Halloween Happenings” on Tuesday, October 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. The community, businesses, churches and the county courthouse will treat youngsters with candy if children are under 13 years of age and are accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Costume Contest will be held at the Kathryn Leonard Administrative Building at the corner of West Depot and South Irish Streets beginning at 4:00pm with the winners announced at 6:00pm. The contest will have age categories of 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years and a family entry. Prizes will be awarded to the winners in each age category. Volunteer judges and prizes will be furnished by the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation. Adults please provide a cell phone number so you may be reached should your child be a winner and need to report back to receive their prize. More activities, still in the final planning stages, include the annual hay rides, chalk drawing in the street, Spooky Tales in the Old Gaol (Jail), Haunted Hospital, and Haunted Theatre along with Tusculum College’s Arts Outreach Program cast members of ‘Oliver’ who will hand out candy. Any business not located in the downtown area that would like to participate in handing out treats is asked to please contact the Main Street Office 639-7102 for your location along the route. Further details will be provided to the media closer to the event.

JONESBOROUGH

Jonesborough GhostWalk

The town is rich in Pre-Civil War architecture. Many of the building were built before 1850. The town was established in 1779. The walks elaborate on a former U.S. President haunting the historic streets of Jonesborough. Hear the sounds of the footfalls of a horse and the mysteries that lie on or near the train tracks in Tennessee’s oldest town. For more details call (423) 743-WALK or click here to make reservations online.

AROUND OUR REGION

Blowing Rock, NC – Ghost Train® — Friday and Saturday nights, September 22 – October 28

Tweetsie Railroad will host a Halloween celebration the whole family can enjoy. Ghost Train includes trick-or-treating, the Freaky Forest, the Haunted House and more. The Ghost Train has been named one of the “Top 20 Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society. A limited number of tickets are available; buying tickets in advance is highly recommended.

Grandfather Mountain, NC – Beary Scary Halloween at Grandfather Mountain

October 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Nature programs focused on animals considered creepy and crawly. Activities include opportunities to created Halloween-themed enrichments for the animals and kids will be able to trick-or-treat through the habitat overlooks. Children in costumes are admitted at half price. Admission prices: Adult 13-59 $20; Senior 60+ $18; Child 4-12 $9; Children under 4 Free. For more details, click here.

Charlotte, NC, – Carowinds will debut a gruesome new maze this season when it transforms into SCarowinds, one of the largest Halloween attractions in the Carolinas, select nights September 15 through October 29. Guests can experience more than a dozen haunted attractions and live shows, hundreds of monsters lurking in the midway and some of the top roller coasters in the nation. New attractions also await at The Great Pumpkin Fest , the family-friendly daytime fall festival featuring the iconic PEANUTS™ characters, returning Saturdays and Sundays September 16 through October 29.

SCarowinds’ newest haunt maze,Depths of Darkness, traps guests in horror as they journey into the mind of the infamous State Line Slasher. Catch Blood Drums, a grisly two-some of high-intensity punk rock; Rocktoberfest, an explosive concert of the best in 70s and 80s arena rock; or Skeleton Crew, a high-flying acrobatics show of supernatural talent. Throughout the event, more than 500 monsters roam the park, stirring suspense and screams. SCarowinds offers guests even more frightful experiences with the purchase of a Fright Lane Pass with Skeleton Key. This premium add-on experience allows guests to skip the lines and get special access to a more frightening and up-close experience in each Scare Zone. SCarowinds begins Friday, September 15.

New at the Great Pumpkin Fest is Monster’s Lip Sync Madness, where kids can perform their favorite songs at PEANUTS™ Showplace throughout the day. In addition to the new attraction, kids can stroll through Linus’ Great Pumpkin Patch to decorate a mumpkin (mini-pumpkin), follow the path of Peppermint Patty’s Hay Bale Maze or meet some furry friends at the petting zoo. The festival welcomes costumes for younger guests, and holds Lucy van Pelt’s Costume Contest as well as trick-or treating in Planet Snoopy every day. The Great Pumpkin Fest is held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays beginning September 16 throughout October in Planet Snoopy. For a complete list of attractions and details on SCarowinds or the Great Pumpkin Fest, visit carowinds.com.