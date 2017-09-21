4 people plead guilty in Pilot Flying J fuel rebate scandal

WATE Staff Published:
Pilot Flying J Headquarters, located in West Knoxville

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to conspiracy in the Pilot Flying J fuel rebate scheme.

According to court documents, the pleas were filed Monday on behalf of former Vice President of Sales John “Stick” Freeman, District Sales Director Vicki Borden, Direct Sales Regional Sales Manager John Spiewak and Direct Sales Account Representative Katy Bibee.

A judge accepted the pleas on Thursday and scheduled sentencing for January 24. They face up to a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years supervised release, pay assessment fees and restitution.

The four will remain released from jail on bond.

