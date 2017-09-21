2 ETSU football players arrested on theft charges, benched from Saturday’s Mercer game

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Two East Tennessee State University football players will not take the field on Saturday after being arrested over the weekend.

According to a police report from ETSU campus safety, Andrew Heyward, 21, and Jeremy Lewis, 20, called a cab from Newman’s in downtown Johnson City.

The report said when they arrived to their apartment they got out of the cab without paying, and said both players were intoxicated and did not answer the door when police knocked.

The two were arrested and charged with theft of services.

ETSU Athletics said the issue will be handled internally and the two will not play this Saturday’s game against mercer.

