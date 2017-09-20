Week Five Player of the week is James Mitchell from Union High School

UNION, VA — Union was dealt a heartbreaking blow two weeks ago, losing starting quarterback Bailey Turner to injury, so the team turned to James Mitchell to run the offense and he stepped up.

“We hate it for bailey because, he’s not only our leader on the field, but he’s a friend. coach turner’s been on us, having people to step up. being one of the leaders on the team i’m taking the challenge.”

Under the Wildcat, Mitchell rushed for 110 yards with 2 rushing touchdowns in his new role against Ridgeview and he also racked up almost 50 yards receiving and returned kicks, a versatile weapon that Union is happy to plug in all over the field.

“I think he can play about any position. he does a great job blocking the tight end, does a great job with his route running and he could play center if we needed him to.”

All eyes were on Mitchell before the season began, recruited by some of the top college football teams in the country, narrowing down the list to Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Duke and South Carolina. While some may feel bigger than the team after big time offers, that has never been the case for James.

“He’s a very humble kid. that comes from his mom and dad, got two great parents and James handles things well, handles it the right way on the field and off the field.”

“My parents, they do a great job of keeping me grounded and they’ve raised me that way to not to boast about what I’ve got and these guys have been with me through it all. so i think it’s great that they share it with me.”

“On behalf of Watauga Orthopaedics and Champion Chevrolet, James Mitchell, congratulations on being selected as the player of the week.”

Reporting at Union high school Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports.