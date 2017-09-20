Titans wide receiver Corey Davis out this Sunday

By Cory Curtis Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans head coach Mike Mularkey ruled rookie wide receiver Corey Davis out for Sunday’s game with the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium.

Davis aggravated a hamstring injury he first suffered in training camp. The Titans took Davis fifth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he got off to a promising start despite the initial injury with six receptions for 69 yards in the opener against Oakland.

Davis caught only one pass for four yards Sunday at Jacksonville before leaving the game.

Mularkey also said running back DeMarco Murray missed practice but is still considered day-to-day after he also aggravated a hamstring injury.

Safety Johnathan Cyprien was also ruled out for the game against the Seahawks. It’s the second straight game out for Cyprien who pulled a hamstring against the Raiders on opening day.

The Titans placed second year linebacker Aaron Wallace on injured reserve after he underwent back surgery Wednesday. Mularkey said it is possible the Titans get him back before the season is over.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s