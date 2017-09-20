Titans wide receiver Corey Davis out this Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans head coach Mike Mularkey ruled rookie wide receiver Corey Davis out for Sunday’s game with the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium.

Davis aggravated a hamstring injury he first suffered in training camp. The Titans took Davis fifth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he got off to a promising start despite the initial injury with six receptions for 69 yards in the opener against Oakland.

Davis caught only one pass for four yards Sunday at Jacksonville before leaving the game.

Mularkey also said running back DeMarco Murray missed practice but is still considered day-to-day after he also aggravated a hamstring injury.

Safety Johnathan Cyprien was also ruled out for the game against the Seahawks. It’s the second straight game out for Cyprien who pulled a hamstring against the Raiders on opening day.

The Titans placed second year linebacker Aaron Wallace on injured reserve after he underwent back surgery Wednesday. Mularkey said it is possible the Titans get him back before the season is over.