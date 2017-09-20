THP searches for driver after 13-month-old dies in Sevier County hit-and-run

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(WATE)

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — A 13-month-old child was struck and killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning on Chapman Highway in Sevier County.

The crash happened in the 12000 block of Chapman Highway around 10 a.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle involved in the incident. The vehicle is described as a 2005-2008 red four door Pontiac Vibe.

If anyone has any information they are strongly encouraged to call the THP Knoxville District Dispatch Center at 865-544-3380 and ask for Sgt. Steve Manning.

