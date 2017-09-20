Tennessee AG: Info stolen from 3M residents in Equifax hack

By Published: Updated:
Equifax Inc.
This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee’s attorney general says information was stolen from more than 3 million state residents when hackers infiltrated the credit reporting company Equifax.

In a letter to Equifax on Tuesday, Attorney General Herbert Slatery says he’s echoing a letter from 44 fellow attorneys general expressing concern over the breach.

Slatery wrote that Equifax should extend its deadline for free credit monitoring services from Nov. 21 until at least Jan. 31.

He wrote that Equifax should also extend a Nov. 21 deadline to reimburse customer fees for freezing Equifax credit reports, and should reimburse fees from other credit reporting agencies.

Slatery requests copies of notices Equifax is sending to people whose dispute-related documents were accessed or credit card numbers were exposed.

Slatery says Equifax should let his office know about any scams.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s