Rival football team shows support for injured Johnson Co. player

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A Johnson County junior varsity football player is receiving support from the community after an injury at a football game Monday night.

Tyrone McFadden, a sophomore at Johnson County High School, was airlifted from the game Monday night to Niswonger Children’s Hospital. He said in the last few days his principal and coaches have visited him in the hospital while he was being treated for a soft tissue injury.

The injury happened after Tyrone was tackled during a rival game against Unicoi County, which is why he was surprised when four Unicoi County football players visited him at the hospital Tuesday night.

“When they opened the door and I saw four blue jerseys I was like ‘wow that’s big,’ Tyrone said. “I didn’t expect any of them to come, being our rivals and everything.”

The players brought Tyrone a football signed by the entire Unicoi County football team. Tyrone’s mom, Holly McFadden, said he plans to sit out for the rest of the football season so he can fully recover from his injury.

“It was very scary,” Holly said. “Just watching your child lay there and there is nothing you can do for them.”

Holly said it was reassuring to see the rival high school support her son.

“Just knowing that there are good people out there, that people care,” Holly said. “To know they were concerned about my child and he was important to them, it was heart touching.”

Tyrone said he plans to put the football signed by the Unicoi County football team in a glass case, as a reminder that something worse could have happened.

