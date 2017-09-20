Residents, business leaders react after Tennessee approves hospital merger

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Monday night, we first reported Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System boards unanimously approved the terms of a merger between the two systems.

State approval is required for the two companies to become one, Tuesday they got it from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Many area business leaders backed the proposed hospital merger between Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System from its beginning – nearly 2 and a half years ago. The new name of the united hospital systems would be Ballad Health.

The Federal Trade Commission has openly criticized the move.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto spoke with some Tri-Cities residents to find out their thoughts on the latest news in the proposed merger. He met people for and against the merger, others said they’re waiting to see what will happen while hoping for the best.

Karen Hagenburger of Greeneville, Tenn. said she’s open to the idea but she has her doubts.

“You want to have as many choices as you can so you can get the best care that you can but if this is all that’s left but if this is all there’s going to be then that might not be a good thing,” Hagenburger said.

She’s concerned about a health care monopoly in the Tri-Cities region, echoing the Federal Trade Commission’s concerns.

“You always worry about when they become bigger and bigger corporations that they’re going to lose their patient-centered services,” Hagenburger said.

From the start – the deal won support from the Tri-Cities business community.

Mitch Miller, CEO of the Washington County Economic Development Council said the change will be hard and people may doubt but the opportunity to grow facilities like Niswonger Children’s Hospital could attract more companies to move here.

“To say we have such a great facility like that, supported by the region and some of the things that they do there. That’s a big selling point,” Miller said.

Tri-Cities businessman and philanthropist Scott Niswonger said this day is a historic event for our region as well as ETSU. He feels the economy, healthcare and ETSU will benefit.

“It’ll be a tremendous boom, through medical research and maybe medical devices, for a lot of startup companies that will be able to interact with the ETSU Research Foundation,” Niswonger said.

But Hagenburger isn’t sold just yet. She’s waiting to see if the promises pan out.

Again this merger is not a done deal just because the Tennessee Department of Health gave its approval. The Virginia Department of Health still has until September 30 to make its decision.

