Milligan College women’s soccer blanks King at home

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Sept. 20, 2017) – The Milligan College women’s soccer team has yet to be beaten in the last five games after earning their fourth win of the season Wednesday night against King University. The Buffaloes (4-1-1) defeated the King Tornado 3-0.

In the 15th minute of the first half sophomore Bekah Cundiff found the back of the net for her seventh goal this season putting the Buffs ahead 1-0. Milligan outshot King 8-4 in the first half and again in the second half 11-4.

Milligan came back out in the second half ready to attack. In the 64th minute sophomore Alyson McMillan took a corner kick that connected with the head of senior defender Sami Joy in the box putting the Buffs ahead 2-0. In the final minute of the game junior Amy Olvera took a shot that was saved by King goalkeeper Olivia Drake but freshman Poppy Smith was there for the rebound to score her second goal of the season.

Freshman Ellie Cachiaras led the Buffs with six shots, four of which were on goal. Sophomore Dharma Fawbush and Smith both tallied three shots each. Freshman goalkeeper Eva Bower had a total of four saves in the 90 minutes of play.

Up next, the Buffs will be on the road with the men’s soccer team on Saturday, Sept. 23, to play in an Appalachian Athletic Conference contest against Union College. Milligan will return home Wednesday, Sept. 27, in another AAC game against Bluefield College.