Man accused of running brothel out of Ohio home

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – Bond was set at $100,000 for a man accused of running a brothel out of a Warren house.

A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of 62-year-old Daniel Blasco, who is facing a felony promoting prostitution charge.

He was arrested Monday after a lengthy investigation by the Warren Police Department. In January, a woman reported being held against her will and forced into prostitution at the Kenilworth Avenue home.

Detectives said Blasco had a stripper pole inside the house and was pimping women out on sites like Backpage.com, sometimes giving them drugs.

According to court documents, a woman said Blasco physically assaulted her several times, including once when he burned her face with a cigarette.

That woman said she had been locked in a bedroom but managed to escape by climbing out of a second story window.

Another woman told investigators that Blasco “gets his girls high on heroin,” saying he shot her up with the drug before sending her downstairs to a customer for sex, the documents say.

Monday morning, Blasco was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

A nuisance abatement hearing to determine what will happen to the house is scheduled for September 27. The city currently has a temporary restraining order barring people from returning there.