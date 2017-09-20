London police arrest 2 more in subway bombing investigation

The Associated Press Published:
Travellers walk on the platform at Parsons Green tube station following Friday's incident on a tube at Parsons Green Station in London, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) – British counterterror police have arrested two more people in relation to the London subway attack, bringing the number to five.

Detectives arrested a 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man on Wednesday under the Terrorism Act in Newport, Wales. A 25-year-old man was also arrested in Newport on Tuesday.

Two other men arrested over the weekend – an 18-year-old refugee from Iraq and a 21-year-old from Syria – remain in custody. Neither has been charged.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, says authorities anticipate searches will take some days to complete “and may cause further disruption.”

The homemade explosive device, placed inside a bucket that was enclosed by a shopping bag, injured 30 people when it partially detonated inside a subway car last week.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s