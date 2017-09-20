Local nonprofit collecting “birthday parties in a box” for kids in need

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- For families struggling financially, holidays and birthdays can be one of the most stressful times of the year. So local nonprofit Seasons of Hope is collecting “parties in a box,” to provide birthday parties for kids in need.

“In a society where extravagant, over the top birthday parties seem to be the norm, it is understandable to see how an upcoming birthday can result in feelings of disappointment and stress for families facing financial difficulties and other hardships,” Katy Keen, founder of Seasons of Hope said. “The project aims to alleviate this stress and bring the joy back to birthdays for children in need.”

She said for many of the families they serve it is a struggle to afford a child’s birthday party and often impossible.

Seasons of Hope is a non-profit organization that focuses on families that don’t meet the standard guidelines for assistance through other agencies, according to Keen.

We talked with one mom who has gotten help through Seasons of Hope during Christmas time. She said a gesture like this during a difficult season can go a long way.

“It’s an awesome feeling. It makes you really blessed and makes you feel like you can support your kids, because when you lose your job and you’re a single parent it’s hard,” Amber Phelps said.

The idea for this project is to fill boxes or bags with everything you might need for a birthday party.

Anyone including kids, families, organizations, and clubs can make these bags. First, each person making the bags picks a gender and age to buy for. Then, you fill a box or gift bag with everything needed for a small birthday party.

Here’s some ideas of what to put in the bag/box:

box of cake mix

can of frosting

birthday candles

wall decoration (like streamers, or a happy birthday banner)

wrapped children’s book

wrapped birthday gift

birthday card

Seasons of Hope said right now they don’t have any boxes for boys. You can visit www.seasonsofhopetn.com to connect with the organization and find out how to donate.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.