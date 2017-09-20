Little Big Town heads back on tour after Ryman residency

Phillip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017, file photo, Phillip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, of Little Big Town, arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. The group is up for four nominations at this year's CMA Awards on Nov. 8, including single and video of the year for "Better Man." (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – After a playing a series of intimate shows at the Ryman Auditorium, country vocal group Little Big Town will return to a major headlining tour starting in February.

The five-time Country Music Association vocal group of the year announced Wednesday a new arena tour starting in Oklahoma City and hitting New York City, Green Bay, Minneapolis and Atlanta. The quartet took a break from major touring this year for a residency at the 125-year-old theater which featured special performances and surprise guests.

The group’s collaboration with Taylor Swift also helped the pop superstar get a CMA nomination this year, her first in the country music genre since 2014, for writing “Better Man,” which became a No. 1 hit for Little Big Town.

