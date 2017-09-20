Lisa Armentrout is this week’s Educator of the Week

Johnson City, TN (WJHL-TV) Lisa Armentrout went to school at Sulpher Springs, she’s spent 30 of

her 35 years teaching there.

She says the school feel like home. “My whole family graduated from Sulpher Springs School. My

mother, my father, my brother, my aunts, my uncles all attended Sulpher Springs and graduated

here. I attended Sulpher Springs, to get to come back here and spend a majority of my life here at

Sulpher Springs Schools is really special,” Said Armentrout.

Armentrout is the 7th and 8th grade math teacher at Sulpher Springs. She says you to have love

children in order to teach. She admits education and children in her three plus decades.

In addition to her duties in the classroom she also serves as the track and cross country coach.

Armentrout says she likes to take the same lessons both inside and outside of school. “Never

give up is my philosophy in my classroom I tell them keep trying. It doesn’t matter what you do

just keep trying,” Said Armentrout.

Congratulations to Lisa Armentrout, this weeks Educator of the Week.