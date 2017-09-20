Johnson City Commissioners to vote on purchasing Hands On! Museum building downtown

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – On Thursday, Johnson City Commissioners will consider a request from Hands On! Regional Museum to purchase their building in downtown Johnson City.

If approved, the money from the sell would help Hands On! move into its new location at the Gray Fossil Site.

That building would be used to further develop downtown Johnson City.

The museum has been located downtown for more than 30 years and museum staff have tried to find a more suitable location since the mid 1990’s.

Last year, Hands On! entered into a collaborative agreement with ETSU’s Gray Fossil Site and Museum and hopes to move fully in to that location next year.

“Depending on timing with funding and purchasing and planning for new exhibitions anytime between May and September of 2018,” said Executive Director, Andy Marquart.

Currently, the city owns the buildings on either side of the museum.

Director of Downtown Development for Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, Dianna Cantler, said while she hates to see Hands On! move, she said it could be good for economic growth downtown.

“There’s going to be the opportunity to look at Main Street in a different way to bring in possibly a new anchor, retail anchor, it could be the possibility of brining in a headquarters that would create a lot of jobs,” Cantler said.

She said then, the city could collect tax revenue.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to create jobs, maybe add to our sales tax revenue here and then also put that back on the property tax rolls,” she said.

Hands On! will have two phases of its expansion.

The first phase will be complete next year, where it will utilize the space at the fossil site.

That cost is roughly one and a half million dollars.

Phase two is a longer term plan where an additional building will be built at Gray Fossil Site.

That cost: 6 million dollars.

Hands On! is seeking a $500,000 capital investment for phase one from the city.

In exchange, it will deed over its building.

Mayor David Tomita said the city’s intent is to use these buildings for commercial use.

The Johnson City Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.

