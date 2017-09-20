JC Transit offering Free Ride Week

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Transit is offering free rides this week.

JC Transit officials say it is a part of their Free Ride Week.

They say all fixed-route fares will be waived from 6:15 am to 11 pm through Saturday September 23.

JC Transit also says they may ask passengers to complete an anonymous survey about their services. Everyone who completes the survey will recieve a voucher for 10 free rides.

For more information on routes and services, you can visit their website: http://www.johnsoncitytransit.org/

