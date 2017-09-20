Hunters in western North Carolina likely to see fewer deer

The Associated Press Published:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – The agency that oversees hunting practices in North Carolina says hunters might see fewer deer this season.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission mountain biologist Justin McVey tells the Asheville Citizen-Times that there have been 64 cases of hemorrhagic disease confirmed among deer in western North Carolina this year. McVey says the disease is common in the region and resurfaces around every five years, after which the deer population rebounds within two to three years.

He says the state’s deer population is healthy overall. The disease has no known effect on humans and can’t be contracted by domestic pets.

McVey also says a decent mast crop this year means deer have likely found good stores of acorns, and will thus be less visible.

Archery season for deer hunting is now open.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s