HCSO detectives arrest Rogersville man on charges of solicitation of a minor, simple possession

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that a Rogersville man was arrested on solicitation charges on Tuesday.

According to a HCSO news release, deputies arrested Caleb Ellic Wallen, 26, on charges of soliciting a minor and simple possession.

Detectives investigated an advertisement posted on a local buy, sell, trade website in reference to someone looking for a “party girl.”

Detectives made contact with Wallen through a law enforcement account on Sept. 13. Wallen reportedly then discussed sexual acts with what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, and agreed to meet at a location in Church Hill where he was arrested.

No other information was released. An investigation is ongoing.

