Greene County workhouse getting new fencing after inmate escape

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – After a recent inmate escape, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is increasing security at its county workhouse.

Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins tells us next week, his department will add more fencing around the workhouse area in Greeneville.

That’s where inmate Timothy Crisp made his getaway Sunday morning. Crisp is now back behind bars.

Sheriff Hankins said his department will increase the height of the fencing and fill a gap in the razor wiring. He tells us additional fencing will be installed in the back area of the workhouse.

The price tag for the upgrades: Sheriff Hankins said around $7,000.

The Sheriff said grant money from a program that helps prepare inmates for the workforce will pay for the security upgrades.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.