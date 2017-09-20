Greene Co. deputies: This is Halloween decor… not a body

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Deputies and dispatch in Greene County would like to relieve their phone lines. They have received several different phone calls about a “body” in the Chuckey Pike area of Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department published on Facebook Wednesday morning the following message:

ATTENTION EVERYONE!!! For those of you driving on Chuckey Pike in Greene County: THIS IS A HALLOWEEN DECORATION! Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display.