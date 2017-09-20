Former bank vice president pleads guilty to embezzlement charges, sentenced to 1 year in prison

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

(WJHL) – A former vice president of BB&T Bank will serve over a year in prison after pleading guilty to embezzlement charges.

Melissa Huffman, 47, of Roanoke, Va. pleaded guilty to those charges in federal court on Tuesday.

A judge sentenced Huffman to 14 months in prison.

As part of her plea agreement, Huffman has paid full restitution to the bank, an amount over $31,000.

Prosecutors said Huffman used her position as senior vice president to steal cash from vaults at six different banks, including the BB&T branch in Tazewell, Va.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s