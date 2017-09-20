Drugs, weapons found after suspicious car, man found at Patrick Henry High School

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A report of a suspicious vehicle on the Patrick Henry High School parking resulted in the arrest of a man and the discovery of drugs and weapons.

That man, 39-year-old Devon Scott Coleman of Glade Spring, VA, was arrested and charged with: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on school property; possession of a firearm on school property; possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamine; possession of a concealed weapon; and possession with attempt to distribute marijuana on school property.

Early Wednesday morning, a school resource officer found a 1996 Pontiac Sunfire with Coleman inside. Coleman, according to the deputy, appeared “somewhat disoriented”. When Coleman stepped out of the car, the officer saw what he described as a “baggie of marijuana”.

In addition, officers found a large quantity of crystal met– about three-fourths of a pound, a loaded .38 caliber pistol, and a cross-bow, along with drug paraphernalia.

“Proactive measures taken by school personnel this morning in quickly notifying law enforcement has led to this man being arrested and these dangerous items being removed from school grounds,” stated Sheriff Fred Newman.

Coleman is currently behind bars at the Abingdon Facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

