CVS names ETSU, several campuses on $1M tobacco-free mission

(CNN/WJHL) – CVS is on a $1 million mission to reduce tobacco smoking among young Americans. CVS’ charitable foundation announced on Tuesday that it has teamed up with the American Cancer Society and Truth Initiative to provide grants to 126 colleges and universities to help them become more tobacco-free.

The foundation is donating a total of $1.2 million or about $10,000 to each school.

The money will go toward things like no smoking signs and programs that help students.

It’s part of CVS’ 5-year, $50 million commitment launched in 2016 to create a tobacco-free generation.

One of the schools on the list receiving the grant is our very own East Tennessee State University.

While ETSU is already a tobacco-free campus. The grant was to Dr. Hadii Mamudu, a College of Public Health faculty member. An ETSU spokesperson told us that he is an expert in tobacco research and tobacco-free policies on campus. Dr. Mamudu also studies the effectiveness of those policies and will identify ways for better enforcement and adherence to tobacco-free policies, said at ETSU spokesperson.

For more information on CVS’ initiative or to see other schools on the list, click here.