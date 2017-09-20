Bristol TN to host hiring expo Thursday

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – If you are in need of a job, you may want to head to Bristol tomorrow.

The City of Bristol, Tennessee is hosting a hiring expo.

It will take place Thursday, September 21st at the Bristol Motor Speedway South Building at 3005 Highway 11E. The event will run from 10 am to 6 pm.

Organizers say more than 50 employers will be at the expo looking to fill nearly 2 thousand current job openings. They say there will be opportunities for job-seekers of all ages and with nearly any level of education and experience.

The City will provide a free shuttle service to and from the event. It will operate from Downtown Center on Shelby Street.

There is no cost to attend the expo and no pre-registration is required.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.