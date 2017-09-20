Big Game Preview shines the spotlight on Cloudland and Happy Valley gm.

CARTER CO. — This week’s Big Game of the week preview shines on the Happy Valley versus Cloudland game.

Something will have to give since they enter their game unbeaten at 4-0 and both teams entered this season after losing some major talent to graduation.

The Highlanders have been led by running back Jordan Coffey, while the Warriors are led by quarterback Brayden Sams.

Game time on Warrior Hill is at 7:30 Friday.

