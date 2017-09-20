Betsy Band to perform at Neyland Stadium Saturday with Pride of the Southland Marching Band

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The award-winning Elizabethton High School Marching Band is stepping into a bigger spotlight this weekend.

They will be performing in front of around 100,000 people this Saturday.

The band will perform during the halftime show of the Tennessee-Massachusetts game this Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

The 148 members of the four-time defending state champion band will march and play alongside the Pride of the Southland Band for “Band Day” at UT.

The Betsy Band will be the third local high school band to perform alongside the Pride of the Southland Band, joining Dobyns-Bennett and Greeneville.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.