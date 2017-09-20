Amber Alert Issued in Western North Carolina

The Haywood County Sheriff`s Office is searching for a missing child: Cali Marie Cochran.
Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old white female, approximately 20 inches tall, weighing 10 pounds. She has brown hair, and unknown colored eyes.
Allegedly, there are 2 abductors: Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and Heather Marie Cochran. Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. is described as 39 years old, white, male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Heather Marie Cochran is described as 31 years old, white, female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. tattoo right side of neck, below her jaw “Faith”
Unknown direction of travel, possibly to Ocala, FL or Valdosta, GA The vehicle is a Blue 2001 Ford Mustang.
The vehicle is a Gray 1999 GMC Suburban K1500.