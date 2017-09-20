Amber Alert Issued in Western North Carolina

Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old white female, approximately 20 inches tall, weighing 10 pounds. She has brown hair, and unknown colored eyes.

Allegedly, there are 2 abductors: Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and Heather Marie Cochran. Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. is described as 39 years old, white, male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Heather Marie Cochran is described as 31 years old, white, female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. tattoo right side of neck, below her jaw “Faith”