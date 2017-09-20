Amber Alert Issued in Western North Carolina

By Published: Updated:

 

The Haywood County Sheriff`s Office is searching for a missing child:   Cali Marie Cochran.

Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old white female, approximately 20 inches tall, weighing 10 pounds.   She has brown hair, and unknown colored eyes.

Allegedly, there are 2 abductors:   Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and  Heather Marie Cochran.   Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. is described as 39 years old,  white, male, 5 feet  7 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds.   He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Heather Marie Cochran is described as 31 years old,  white, female, 5 feet  4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.   She has brown hair and green eyes.   tattoo right side of neck, below her jaw “Faith”

Unknown direction of travel, possibly to Ocala, FL or Valdosta, GA The vehicle is a Blue 2001 Ford Mustang.
The vehicle is a Gray 1999 GMC Suburban K1500.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Haywood County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (828) 452-6666, 828-452-6600 or call 911 or *HP.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s