Abingdon, Va. man wanted on outstanding warrant arrested at car wash; will face additional drug charges

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Abingdon Police Department officers arrested a man on multiple charges Tuesday after an off-duty Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw him at a local car wash.

According to an APD news release, the deputy told police that Bradley Scott Williams, 33, of Abingdon, Va., was at a car wash on Cook Street in Abingdon, washing a black Mercedes SUV with Tennessee registration. Williams was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police responded to the car wash and made contact with Williams.

Before he was arrested, Williams asked the officers if he could give his money to his girlfriend who was in the car.

When he opened the door, the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to the release, a search of the vehicle revealed a baggie containing a crystal substance, a plastic bag with a green plant material inside, various empty plastic baggies, a bag of dried mushrooms, a bong, several smoking pipes, vials and several needles.

Officers also located over $4,400 in cash.

Williams was arrested on the outstanding warrant and was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

According to the release, Williams will now face additional charges of possession of a schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.