WATCH: Sinkhole partially swallows Orange County home



APOPKA, Fla. (WFLA) — A home was partially swallowed by an apparent sinkhole that opened up Tuesday morning in central Florida.

The large hole opened up around 8:15 a.m. in Apopka.

Video from the scene shows the moment part of the home collapsed into the hole. A group of people can then be seen trying to salvage other items from the house.

Residents tell our NBC affiliate WESH that the hole started with just a small crack in the home’s back well Monday night. The homeowner then watched it overnight and saw a depression form in the ground near the crack by Tuesday morning. That depression continued caving until part of the home collapsed.

No one was injured.