WATCH LIVE: Special report on President Trump addressing U.N. General Assembly

(AP) – Elected on the slogan of “America First,” President Donald Trump is making his debut address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

He’s to argue that nations should act in their own self-interest yet rally together when faced with a common threat such as North Korea.

He plans to address other crisis points, too, such as Iran’s nuclear agenda, the instability in Venezuela and the fight against terrorism in Syria and elsewhere.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – The nuclear threat in North Korea, the plight of Myanmar’s minority Muslims, the spread of terrorism and the impact of climate change are expected to dominate discussions at the annual United Nations General Assembly.

The six-day meeting opens Tuesday with a state-of-the-world speech by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, but U.S. President Donald Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron are expected to take the spotlight at the gathering.