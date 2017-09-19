WATCH LIVE: Special report on President Trump addressing U.N. General Assembly

President Donald Trump will address the United Nations

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By and Published: Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Latin American leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in New York, with from left, White House chief of staff John Kelly, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to watch.

(AP) –  Elected on the slogan of “America First,” President Donald Trump is making his debut address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

He’s to argue that nations should act in their own self-interest yet rally together when faced with a common threat such as North Korea.

He plans to address other crisis points, too, such as Iran’s nuclear agenda, the instability in Venezuela and the fight against terrorism in Syria and elsewhere.

Donald Trump, Antonio Guterres
President Donald Trump sits with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a photo before the “Reforming the United Nations: Management, Security, and Development” meeting during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – The nuclear threat in North Korea, the plight of Myanmar’s minority Muslims, the spread of terrorism and the impact of climate change are expected to dominate discussions at the annual United Nations General Assembly.

The six-day meeting opens Tuesday with a state-of-the-world speech by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, but U.S. President Donald Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron are expected to take the spotlight at the gathering.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s