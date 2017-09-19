Washington Co. investigators await test results from home search in missing woman’s case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County investigators are now awaiting test results from evidence obtained during a home search on Monday, as they continue looking for a missing woman.

Lisa Cloyd, 53, was last seen on July 20. Her son Chris reported her missing.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal said the case became more difficult when her husband killed himself while investigators sought to question him about his wife’s disappearance.

On Monday, investigators searched the Cloyd family home on Slate Hill Road in Telford, as they following up on a lead after someone came forward with information.

Graybeal said evidence obtained during that search has now been sent off for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to run tests on it.

According to Graybeal, it could take at least a week to get the results back.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office or 911.

