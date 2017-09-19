Virtual bedtime stories encourage Hampton Elementary students to read

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Hampton Elementary in Carter County launched a unique program to encourage students to read. The school created a virtual library of bedtime stories for its students.

Quana Roberts is a reading teacher at the school. “The principal came to me and said you know, wouldn’t it be great to have someone read to our kids every night before they go to bed.” Roberts headed up the project and called on teachers, doctors, firefighters, and law enforcement officials to read children’s books while being filmed. WJHL anchors and reporters also took part in the project, dubbed Hampton Dog Tales.

“We wanted them to know it is not just the school community that wants them to succeed,” Roberts said. “It is everyone in Carter County that is just rooting them on and wanting them to succeed at school.”

Carter County General Sessions and Juvenile Judge Keith Bowers was one of more than a dozen people that participated. He read the kid’s book, Llama Llama Red Pajama. “You don’t see a lot of original ideas anymore that you think would be beneficial and when you get one you want to take part in it,” Bowers said. “[I’m] glad to help.”

“Research has shown that not all children are read to at home,” Roberts said about the inspiration for the project. “We are trying our best to ensure that every child is read to before they go to bed.”

The videos were uploaded to the Hampton Elementary website. Dozens of videos are available for kids to watch for free. Roberts hopes to keep the project going and to expand it to other schools one day. To visit Hampton Dog Tales, click here.

