Virginia State Police warns of traffic ticket and phone scams

(WJHL) – The Virginia State Police is warning motorists about an e-mail scam and digital traffic tickets.

VSP says scammers are sending people “automated traffic tickets” that appear to be from state police.

But according to VSP, they do not issue digital tickets or summonses. They say if you receive one in your inbox, it is a fake.

They also tell us scammers have been calling people while claiming to be state police. The scammers then demand money or threaten the person with arrests warrants.

VSP says if you get a call like that, you should hang up.

When it comes to emails, state police say you should not open or click on a link in a message if you do not know where the message came from. If you are skeptical about whether or not an email is legitimate, find the organization’s website online and call them to find out.

