UPDATE: Greene Co. escaped inmate captured Tuesday morning

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins confirmed with News Channel 11 Tuesday morning that Timothy Crisp was back in police custody.

Crisp escaped Sunday morning around 10:30 from the Greene County Workhouse on Summer Street in Greeneville.

Sheriff Hankins said they got a call Tuesday morning around 8:45 that there was a suspicious man walking along Doughtys Chapel Road in Greeneville.

Deputies arrived on scene shortly after and K-9 units were able to track the scent into the nearby woods, where Crisp was taken into custody just after 9a.m.

Crisp was arrested and taken into custody just a few miles away from the workhouse where he originally escaped Sunday morning.

Sheriff Hankins said Crisp was already facing theft charges in Greene County, and other charges out of the state of Virginia.

Crisp will now be facing an additional felony escape charge.

