Trump lawyer: Moscow Trump Tower “solely a real estate deal”

By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press Published:
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Cohen is schedule to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump’s personal lawyer says a proposal to develop a Trump Tower in Moscow was “solely a real estate deal and nothing more.”

Michael Cohen is appearing Tuesday before staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In an opening statement obtained by The Associated Press, Cohen addressed revelations from last month that the Trump Organization had considered doing business in Russia during the presidential election through a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen says in his statement that the proposed deal was abandoned in January 2016 – “months before the very first primary” – and that he was simply “doing my job.”

He also said that he had seen no evidence that Trump was involved in Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

