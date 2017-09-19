The Merger: How Ballad Health could impact you

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Ballad Health’s executive team estimates the merged health system will eliminate 250 jobs in the short-term, many of them administrative jobs, according to Mountain States Health Alliance CEO Alan Levine.

Levine, alongside Wellmont Health System CEO Bart Hove and both systems’ board chairmen, said today many of those jobs are considered repetitive and could lead to a more efficient operation. Levine said the hope is to invest those savings and create significantly more jobs long-term.

“The nature of employment is changing,” he said. “While we may find synergies from repurposing a hospital, for instance, if we create new services, those services will require us to hire people to deliver the services. We will be spending $300 million on research, population health, expansion of services for children, mental health, addiction recovery, etc. All of this spending will require people in order to achieve the objective.”

Executives have said most of the savings will come gradually by not filling positions as people quit or retire. Levine said the 250 number of jobs is not nearly as much compared to the 1,000 jobs the systems could’ve lost had an outside organization bought MSHA and Wellmont.

As part of Tennessee’s approved Certificate Of Public Advantage agreement, Ballad Health has agreed it won’t terminate any employees without cause at its 13 rural hospitals for the first two years.

The agreement leaves the door open for the new health system to repurpose some of its facilities, specifically in Greene and Wise counties, according to public records.

“No hospitals will close, and all repurposing has to be approved by the state,” Levine said. “Even if a hospital is repurposed, we must provide essential services to the community as defined in the COPA. A repurposed hospital could mean that certain services are consolidated in one hospital, while another facility is converted to use for services not currently available in the market (for instance, psychiatric, rehab, long term care, etc.).”

The COPA agreement, which requires active supervision by the State of Tennessee, also caps the amount health care costs can increase, according to Levine.

“There is a cap on what our fixed pricing inflators will be,” he said. “The base cap in the COPA for fixed pricing growth is 33% below the hospital consumer price index for this year.”

Levine said the COPA also requires good-faith negotiations with all insurance companies to ensure all people can receive care where they want without a financial penalty. He said there is language in the COPA agreement that provides incentives for both the health system and insurance companies to come to agreements. In the event the two sides can’t agree on a contract, there is a process in place to mediate the situation, Levine said.

“Our intention is not only to serve everybody that’s covered by any payer, but there’s also provisions, our current commitment for charity care, we’ve actually increased our commitment on charity care,” he said.

Levine said the new merged system will focus on mental health and addiction treatment. He said executives are looking at the state-owned former Greene Valley Developmental Center site in Greene County as a possible location for a residential addiction-treatment campus. As we reported last week, lawmakers are pushing to make GVDC a federal veterans’ services site.

