Tennessee releases 2018 football schedule which includes ETSU Buccaneers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Tennessee football team will start the 2018 season in Charlotte against West Virginia at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 1 and wrap up the regular season at Vanderbilt on Nov. 24, as the SEC announced the 2018 schedules for all 14 conference schools on Tuesday.

The Vols face the Mountaineers for the first time in school history and will begin the year in a neutral site game at an NFL stadium for the second straight year after defeating Georgia Tech 42-41 in double-overtime to start the 2017 season.

Following WVU, Tennessee will host ETSU (Sept. 8), UTEP (Sept. 15) and Florida (Sept. 22) at Neyland Stadium before traveling to Athens, Ga., to face Georgia (Sept. 29).

The Vols will meet the Buccaneers for the first time, and the clash with the Miners will be the third meeting and first since 1990.

UT’s bye week falls on the weekend of Oct. 6.

After the break, Tennessee will travel to Auburn on Oct. 13 to face the Tigers for the first time since 2013.

The Vols host Alabama on Oct. 20 before traveling to South Carolina on Oct. 27.

Tennessee opens November with a three-game homestand starting with the Vols’ first-ever game against Charlotte (Nov. 3) before welcoming Kentucky (Nov. 10) and Missouri (Nov. 17). UT ends the regular season at Vanderbilt on Nov. 24.

The SEC Championship Game will be played on Dec. 1 in Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TENNESSEE 2018 SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 vs. West Virginia (Charlotte)

Sept. 8 ETSU

Sept. 15 UTEP

Sept. 22 FLORIDA

Sept. 29 at Georgia

Oct. 6 Open Date

Oct. 13 at Auburn

Oct. 20 ALABAMA

Oct. 27 at South Carolina

Nov. 3 CHARLOTTE

Nov. 10 KENTUCKY

Nov. 17 MISSOURI

Nov. 24 at Vanderbilt