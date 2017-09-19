Sullivan South sweeps Johnson Co. on the volleyball court

SULLIVAN CO. — To Kingsport for volleyball where Johnson County came off the mountain to face Sullivan South and the

Lady Rebels off to a good start, Makki Compton sets up Abbey Jayne and she will get the kill for the point.

More Rebels and Compton again with the setup this time Olivia Kent with the kill and the point, but Johnson County trying to stay in it, Margaret Morrow with the spike and it will fall just in bounds for the point.

South was just too much, Maddie Townsend and Molly Leslie with the block Longhorns try again but Emma Fake is there for the block as South sweeps Johnson County 3-0